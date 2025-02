Double Olympic champion Ivan Litvinovich won the World Cup in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling in Baku.

The strongest trampoline player on the planet scored 65,950 points in the final, Idman.biz reports.

This allowed the athlete competing under a neutral flag to beat all his rivals.

Ryusei Nishioka (Japan) won silver, and Stanislav Yaskevich (neutral athlete) won bronze.

Idman.biz