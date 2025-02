Azerbaijani tumbling masters Adil Hajizadeh and Tofig Aliyev have advanced to the final stage of the World Cup.

Hajizade, the silver medalist of last year's World Cup, was the leader of the qualifying stage with 55,500 points, Idman.biz reports.

Aliyev showed the second result: the silver medalist of European Championship scored 53,700 points.

Tumbling athletes from USA, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and athletes competing under a neutral flag also advanced to the final.

