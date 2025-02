The Gymnastics World Cup continues in Cottbus, Germany.

On the second day of competition, Daniz Aliyeva secured a place in the final for the women’s vault event based on her performance in the qualification round, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani gymnast scored 12.283 points, earning her eighth place and a spot in the final.

Earlier, Nikita Simonov also advanced to the final in the rings event.

Idman.biz