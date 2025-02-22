22 February 2025
EN

Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
22 February 2025 10:07
Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku - PHOTO

The Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup has officially begun in Baku.

The prestigious tournament, hosted at the National Gymnastics Arena, features athletes from 15 countries competing in both individual and synchronized events, Idman.biz reports.

As per tradition, the season’s first major competition in this discipline is held in Azerbaijan’s capital. The event begins with the individual qualification rounds for men’s and women’s trampoline gymnastics.

Azerbaijan’s representatives in trampoline gymnastics include World Cup silver medalist and FIG Cup winner Seljan Mahsudova, along with Shafiqa Humbatova, the gold medalist of the 6th Baku Championship. Among the men, world age group champion and international tournament winner Nijat Mirzayev (competing in both individual and synchronized events), Mehdi Aliyev (individual event), and European champion Ali Niftaliyev will represent the host nation. For the first time, the competition will feature mixed synchronized trampoline pairs.

Today will also see the qualification rounds for men’s and women’s tumbling. Competing in this category are team world champions Tofiq Aliyev and Adil Hacizade, European team champion Huseyn Asadullayev, and international gold medalist Aleksei Karatashov.

The World Cup will conclude on February 23.

Idman.biz

