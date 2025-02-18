Gymnasts to begin the season at the World Cup in Cottbus

From February 20-23, the city of Cottbus, Germany, will host the Gymnastics World Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the event will mark the first competition of the year, and Azerbaijan's national gymnastics team will also participate.

The team consists of Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzada, Murad Agharzayev, Nazanin Teymurova, and Daniz Aliyeva.

Simonov will compete in the rings, Tikhonov in the high bar, Ahmadzada in floor exercises and pommel horse, and Agharzayev will also compete in floor exercises.

Teymurova and Aliyeva will participate in all events of the program.

The World Cup will feature over 120 athletes from 28 countries.

