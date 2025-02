Italy’s artistic gymnastics resources have provided interesting statistics about athletes who have ended their careers after the Olympics.

Since the Paris 2024 Olympics, a total of 69 artistic gymnasts, both individual athletes and members of group routines, have officially retired from professional sports, Idman.biz reports.

At the end of last year, two Azerbaijani gymnasts, Zohra Agamirova and Zeynab Hummatova, also retired from their careers.

Idman.biz