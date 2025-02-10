Mikhail Malkin misses World Cup due to injury

Two-time world champion in tumbling, Mikhail Malkin, will not be competing in the upcoming World Cup in Baku.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has confirmed that Malkin was left out of the squad due to an injury, Idman.biz reports.

Although his name was initially included in the preliminary entry list, it was removed after the draw. Representing Azerbaijan in the tumbling discipline at the Milli Gymnastics Arena will be Adil Hajiyev and Tofig Aliyev. The competition is set to take place on February 22-23.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz