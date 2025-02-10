Two-time world champion withdrawn from national team roster

Two-time world champion in tumbling, Mikhail Malkin, will not compete in the upcoming FIG World Cup in Baku.

Although Malkin’s name was initially included in the preliminary roster, he was removed from the lineup following the official draw, Idman.biz reports.

At the National Gymnastics Arena, Azerbaijan will be represented in tumbling by Adil Hajizade and Tofig Aliyev, while Seljan Mahsudova, Ali Niftaliyev, Nijat Mirzayev, Mehdi Aliyev, and Shafiga Humbatova will compete in trampoline gymnastics.

The FIG World Cup is set to take place on February 22-23.

