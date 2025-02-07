7 February 2025
Grace, Color, and Precision: Art of Gymnastics - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
Gymnastics, which has seen significant development in Azerbaijan mainly in the 21st century, has quickly become one of the country’s most beloved sports.

The combination of grace, vibrant performances, intricate techniques, and perfect harmony has been the key to winning hearts.

The mesmerizing performances displayed before spectators have inspired hundreds of young children to take up the sport. The dedicated work of the federation and clubs, along with the success of Azerbaijani gymnasts on the international stage, has paved the way for young talents to embark on their journey in professional sports.

Idman.biz presents exclusive photos from the training sessions of young gymnasts at the Ojag Sport Club, where future champions hone their skills.

