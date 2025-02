The results of the 2025-2028 International Judges' Course organized by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) have been announced.

The course was held from January 30 to February 2 in Budapest, Hungary, Idman.biz reports.

Two Azerbaijani judges, Zakariyya Muradlı and Eldar Safarov, participated in the course, which focused on men's artistic gymnastics. After completing the final exam, Zakariyya Muradlı achieved the third category, while Eldar Safarov earned the fourth category.

Idman.biz