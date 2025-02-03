3 February 2025
Azerbaijani gymnasts set to compete in World Cup in Baku

Gymnastics
News
3 February 2025 12:12
15
The names of the Azerbaijani gymnasts who will compete in the World Cup in Baku have been announced. The event will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena and will feature trampoline gymnastics and tumbling competitions.

Idman.biz reports that, in trampoline gymnastics, the silver medalist of the World Cup and FIG Cup holder, Seljan Mahsudova, and the winner of the 6th Baku Championship in trampoline gymnastics, Shafiga Hümbatova, will compete in the women's category.

In the men's category, Nicat Mirzayev, the winner of the World Age Group Championships and international tournament titles (individual and synchronized), and Mehdi Aliyev (individual events), will participate, along with Ali Niftaliyev, the European Champion.

For the first time, the event will feature mixed synchronized pairs in trampoline gymnastics.

In the tumbling competition, the World Champions in team events, Tofig Aliyev and Adil Hajizada, along with Huseyn Asadullayev, the European team champion, and Aleksey Karatashov, the winner of international tournaments, will compete.

The competition will be held on February 22-23, with athletes from 16 countries fighting for victory in individual and synchronized programs.

