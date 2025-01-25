Japan will come to Baku with star squad

Japan's national trampoline gymnastics team will be one of the strongest at the World Cup to be held in Baku on February 22-23.

The team will include eight athletes, including one of the most titled gymnasts on the planet, Hikaru Mori, Idman.biz reports.

He is a six-time world champion and has won a total of nine awards at world championships since 2018. Ryusei Nishioka, who won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Birmingham, will also come to Baku.

Yusei Matsumoto, Hayato Miyano, Daiki Kishi, Saki Tanaka, Ena Sakurai and Kiko Tanaka will also perform in the Japanese team at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Gymnasts from 15 countries will compete in the World Cup.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz