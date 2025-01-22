From Baku to Rio de Janeiro: Look at the Rhythmic Gymnastics calendar

The 2025 calendar for rhythmic gymnastics' most important events has been released, featuring a series of high-profile competitions.

Among them is the Baku leg of the World Cup, scheduled for April 18–20, a highlight for Azerbaijani gymnastics fans, Idman.biz reports.

International Tournaments

- Gracia Fair Cup: February 14–16, Budapest (Hungary)

- Aphrodite Cup: March 21–23, Palaio Faliro (Greece)

- Sofia Cup: March 27–31, Sofia (Bulgaria)

- Shining Star: May 1–5, Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

- Grand Prix: March 21–23, Marbella (Spain)

World Cup Stages

- Sofia, Bulgaria: April 4–6

- Baku, Azerbaijan: April 18–20

- Tashkent, Uzbekistan: April 25–27

- Milan, Italy: July 18–20

Challenge Cup Stages

- Portimão, Portugal: May 9–11

- Cluj-Napoca, Romania: July 11–13

Major Championships

- 41st European Championships: June 4–8, Tallinn (Estonia)

- 3rd World Junior Championships: June 18–22, Sofia (Bulgaria)

- 32nd Summer Universiade: July 16–20, Rhine-Ruhr Region (Germany)

- 41st World Championships: August 20–24, Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

With events spanning from Hungary to Brazil, this year promises a thrilling journey for athletes and fans alike.

