From Baku to Rio de Janeiro: Look at the Rhythmic Gymnastics calendar

The 2025 calendar for rhythmic gymnastics' most important events has been released, featuring a series of high-profile competitions.
Among them is the Baku leg of the World Cup, scheduled for April 18–20, a highlight for Azerbaijani gymnastics fans, Idman.biz reports.
International Tournaments
- Gracia Fair Cup: February 14–16, Budapest (Hungary)
- Aphrodite Cup: March 21–23, Palaio Faliro (Greece)
- Sofia Cup: March 27–31, Sofia (Bulgaria)
- Shining Star: May 1–5, Tashkent (Uzbekistan)
- Grand Prix: March 21–23, Marbella (Spain)
World Cup Stages
- Sofia, Bulgaria: April 4–6
- Baku, Azerbaijan: April 18–20
- Tashkent, Uzbekistan: April 25–27
- Milan, Italy: July 18–20
Challenge Cup Stages
- Portimão, Portugal: May 9–11
- Cluj-Napoca, Romania: July 11–13
Major Championships
- 41st European Championships: June 4–8, Tallinn (Estonia)
- 3rd World Junior Championships: June 18–22, Sofia (Bulgaria)
- 32nd Summer Universiade: July 16–20, Rhine-Ruhr Region (Germany)
- 41st World Championships: August 20–24, Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)
With events spanning from Hungary to Brazil, this year promises a thrilling journey for athletes and fans alike.
Idman.biz