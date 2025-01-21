Azerbaijan’s acrobats to compete at European Championship

The European Gymnastics (EG) Federation has released preliminary details for the European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship, set to take place from April 16-20, 2025, in Luxembourg.

According to EG, a total of 359 athletes from 23 countries, including Azerbaijan, will compete in the championship, Idman.biz reports.

Of these, 192 will be adults and 167 will be juniors.

Azerbaijan’s team is expected to be represented by 15 athletes, including the group movements team. The final roster will be announced soon.

