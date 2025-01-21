21 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijan’s acrobats to compete at European Championship

Gymnastics
News
21 January 2025 12:14
11
Azerbaijan’s acrobats to compete at European Championship

The European Gymnastics (EG) Federation has released preliminary details for the European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship, set to take place from April 16-20, 2025, in Luxembourg.

According to EG, a total of 359 athletes from 23 countries, including Azerbaijan, will compete in the championship, Idman.biz reports.

Of these, 192 will be adults and 167 will be juniors.

Azerbaijan’s team is expected to be represented by 15 athletes, including the group movements team. The final roster will be announced soon.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nargiz Suleymanova to compete in 2025 Bavarian Open
20 January 17:31
Gymnastics

Nargiz Suleymanova to compete in 2025 Bavarian Open

The international competition will be held in Oberstdorf, Germany

Baku World Cup poster unveiled
20 January 15:24
Gymnastics

Baku World Cup poster unveiled

Azerbaijan prepares to host trampoline and tumbling stars at the year’s first major international competition

There will be a new refeering system in gymnastics
18 January 17:56
Gymnastics

There will be a new refeering system in gymnastics

Noha Abu Shabana, head of the Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), said this
Bosnia and Herzegovina gymnasts at a training camp in Baku - PHOTO
18 January 15:34
Gymnastics

Bosnia and Herzegovina gymnasts at a training camp in Baku - PHOTO

Azerbaijani coaches also helped them in this work
International referee seminar in Baku - PHOTO
16 January 16:41
Gymnastics

International referee seminar in Baku - PHOTO

The event was attended by 150 referees from 25 countries
New movements for group teams in rhythmic gymnastics
16 January 13:47
Gymnastics

New movements for group teams in rhythmic gymnastics

Upcoming changes in apparatuses and routine composition

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos
18 January 17:17
Football

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos

Brazilian club did this to return the player who had to do it
Khusanov's former coach: "It will be difficult for Abdukodir's opponents in Manchester City"
18 January 13:57
Football

Khusanov's former coach: "It will be difficult for Abdukodir's opponents in Manchester City"

The transfer of the Uzbek football player to the team of "city team" is about to be formalized
Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking
19 January 11:40
Football

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking

The rating table has been announced by IFFHS