Renowned Kazakh rhythmic gymnast Elzhana Taniyeva has announced her retirement from sports.

The 19-year-old athlete participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Idman.biz reports.

Regarding her achievements, Taniyeva has won 3 gold medals at the Asian Championships, 1 gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games, and 1 gold at the FIG World Cup.

