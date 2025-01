European Gymnastics (EG) has released its competition calendar for the new year.

Two major continental events will take place in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship will be held in Ganja from November 14-16, alongside the European Age Group Championships in the same discipline, scheduled for November 9-11.

This will be the first time Ganja hosts an official international gymnastics competition.

Idman.biz