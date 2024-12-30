Australian gymnast: "Baku has all the conditions for gymnastics"

"Baku has all the conditions to practice gymnastics."

Australian rhythmic gymnast Aleksandra Kiroy-Bogatyryova, who trained at Azerbaijan's National Gymnastics Arena, said this in her statement to Pinnacle magazine, Idman.biz reports.

A participant of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics shared his impressions here: "The training base in Baku is located in the complex where the world championships in all types of gymnastics are held. This is a unique experience because the racetrack is also designed for training. I have not seen this in other complexes in the world. The center is a bit like a boarding school. Baku has all the necessary conditions for gymnastics."

Australian rhythmic gymnast also spoke about the work schedule in Baku: "We trained for 8-10 hours every day. The day was divided into cardio, physical movements, rhythmic warm-up movements and the main plan. It could be doing three moves without making a mistake, or focusing on repeating the moves."

Idman.biz