24 December 2024
FIG: "From zero to history in three days flat"

24 December 2024 18:08
19
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has praised Azerbaijan’s remarkable achievements at the Acrobatic World Championships in Guimarães, Portugal, marking a historic milestone for the nation.

Azerbaijan, which had never previously won a world title in acrobatics, claimed an impressive four medals in a single championship, rewriting the history of national gymnastics, Idman.biz reports.

FIG stated: “In the course of a single World Championships, Azerbaijan, a nation that had never before won a title at the World level, collected four of them. The splendid Mixed Pair Raziya Seyidli and Aghasif Rahimov and Men’s Pair Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev topped the standings in two events each, a defining moment for the gymnasts and their national programme. “It was everything that was good,” an overjoyed Seyidli said.”

Azerbaijan’s team earned a total of eight medals, setting a new national record and finishing third overall, behind Belgium and China.

Key results:
-Raziya Seyidli and Aghasif Rahimov (Mixed Pair):
- Gold in Combined and Balance
- Bronze in Tempo
Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov (Men’s pair):
- Gold in Combined and Balance
- Bronze in Tempo
-Men’s group (Seymur Jafarov, Abdullah Al-Meshaihi, Rasul Seyidli, Riad Safarov):
- Bronze in Tempo
- Team Championship:
- Silver

In the overall medal tally, Azerbaijan (4-1-3) ranked third, following Belgium (5-0-1) and China (5-0-1).

