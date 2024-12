Azerbaijani choreographer Aykhan Ahmadli has been invited to Kazakhstan.

A member of the Ojag Sport club, he will participate in the winter training camp of the Zhemchuzhina sports club, Idman.biz reports.

The gymnastics specialist will conduct choreography lessons and assist with the choreography of movements.

The Kazakhstan team’s training camp will take place from January 4-9, 2025.

Idman.biz