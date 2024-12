South African gymnasts have concluded their training camp in Baku.

Artistic gymnasts from the Klerksdorp Gymnastics School trained at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.biz reports.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the gymnasts focused on developing new routines and enhancing their skills with apparatuses.

The training sessions, which began on December 5, lasted for 17 days.

Idman.biz