For the new season, the number of stages in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has been increased to 6.

While there were only 4 tournaments this year, the number has now risen to 6.

One of these stages will take place in Baku from March 6-9, marking the second competition of the season.

The World Cup will begin in Cottbus, Germany, from February 20-23, and the final stage will be held in Cairo, Egypt, from April 25-28.

