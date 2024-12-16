Group quota to be introduced at 2027 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku

The 2027 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku will mark the implementation of a new regulation that limits the number of group teams participating in the event.

Under the updated technical rules, effective from this championship, the total number of group teams will be capped at 29, Idman.biz reports.

While group competitions at the next two annual championships will remain open to all federations, the 2027 event will restrict participation based on performance. The top 24 teams from the 2026 season will qualify, with additional spots reserved for the strongest teams from each continent.

Upcoming World Championships will be hosted by Rio de Janeiro (Brazil, 2025), Frankfurt (Germany, 2026), and Baku (Azerbaijan, 2027).

