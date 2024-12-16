16 December 2024
Hungarian rhythmic gymnast hosts masterclass in Baku

16 December 2024
Hungarian rhythmic gymnast hosts masterclass in Baku

Fanni Pigniczki, a silver medalist at the European Championships and bronze medalist at the World Championships, conducted a rhythmic gymnastics masterclass in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the event was held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

During the session, Pigniczki shared insights about her career, life in sports, and achievements. She then trained the gymnasts, demonstrating her techniques and methods.

At the end of the event, the Hungarian athlete signed autographs for the participants as keepsakes.

