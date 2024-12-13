13 December 2024
Two Azerbaijani judges excel in intercontinental refereeing courses

13 December 2024 10:10
Azerbaijan's women's artistic gymnastics judges have achieved outstanding results in the intercontinental refereeing courses covering the 2025–2028 Olympic cycle.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation announced that two judges performed exceptionally well at the courses held by the International Gymnastics Federation in Lausanne, Switzerland. As a result, Anzhella Abdullayeva advanced to Category I, while Kristina Pravdina moved up to Category II.

The courses took place from December 5 to 10.

