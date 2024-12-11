11 December 2024
EN

Turkish gymnastics star: "Azerbaijan has very talented athletes"

Gymnastics
News
11 December 2024 17:44
13
"Azerbaijan has incredibly talented athletes capable of achieving great success," said Turkish gymnast Ahmet Onder during his visit to the National Gymnastics Arena.

Ahmet Onder, a silver medalist at the World Championships (parallel bars) and the European Championships in the all-around category shared his thoughts after conducting masterclasses in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation's press service, Onder expressed his joy about visiting Azerbaijan, saying, "It’s always a great pleasure to be here. I feel at home every time I visit. This time was no exception; I was warmly welcomed. Meeting with the national team athletes was a delight. I shared my training methods with them and was impressed by their skills. They have the potential to achieve significant success. Training alongside them was a pleasure."

Onder also emphasized the motivational aspects of such masterclasses. "It’s a great honor for me to know that these sessions can inspire them. Seeing exemplary athletes who have achieved great things motivates you to aim higher. They told me they look up to Turkish athletes and love gymnastics, which makes me very happy. I hope they continue their hard work and bring major achievements to Azerbaijan at the World and European Championships. I encouraged them to stay resilient and work tirelessly. Sharing my experience with them was incredibly fulfilling."

He praised the National Gymnastics Arena, saying, "I’ve performed here many times, and the audience always greets us with love and enthusiasm. The new auxiliary hall built here is fantastic. From saunas to gyms and choreography rooms, the facilities are exceptional. Having such a venue is a tremendous advantage for Azerbaijani gymnasts. Training in such an environment is truly exhilarating."

