11 December 2024
Azerbaijani judges achieve high results at intercontinental courses - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
11 December 2024 11:44
Azerbaijani judges in acrobatics and rhythmic gymnastics achieved impressive results at the intercontinental judging courses held in Lausanne, Switzerland, organized by the International Gymnastics Federation for the 2025-2028 Olympic cycle.

The gymnastics federation's press service reported on the achievements, Idman.biz reports.

Four judges represented Azerbaijan at the courses:

1. Ahmad Aghayev – Category 1 (artistic gymnastics)
2. Rza Aliyev – Category 2 (artistic gymnastics)
3. Durdana Ahmadova – Category 3 (acrobatics gymnastics)
4. Arif Feyziyev – Category 3 (parkour)
The courses took place from December 1-8.

Idman.biz

