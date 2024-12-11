Azerbaijani judges achieve high results at intercontinental courses - PHOTO

Azerbaijani judges in acrobatics and rhythmic gymnastics achieved impressive results at the intercontinental judging courses held in Lausanne, Switzerland, organized by the International Gymnastics Federation for the 2025-2028 Olympic cycle.

The gymnastics federation's press service reported on the achievements, Idman.biz reports.

Four judges represented Azerbaijan at the courses:

1. Ahmad Aghayev – Category 1 (artistic gymnastics)

2. Rza Aliyev – Category 2 (artistic gymnastics)

3. Durdana Ahmadova – Category 3 (acrobatics gymnastics)

4. Arif Feyziyev – Category 3 (parkour)

The courses took place from December 1-8.

