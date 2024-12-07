7 December 2024
World tumbling leaders will determine the strongest in Baku

Gymnastics
News
7 December 2024 11:55
World tumbling leaders will determine the strongest in Baku

Today, the 20th national tumbling championship and the Baku championship will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The competitions will be held among three age groups - children (2014-2016), teenagers (2012-2013), youth (2008-2011) and adults, Idman.biz reports.

The winner and prize-winners of the championship will be determined based on the results of two attempts in the qualification stage.

Azerbaijani national team in tumbling is the winner of the team competition in the world and European championships.

Idman.biz

