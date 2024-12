The 20th National Tumbling Championship and Baku Championship will take place on December 7 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz reports that athletes will showcase their skills in four age categories: children (2014-2016), juniors (2012-2013), youth (2008-2011), and adults (2007 and older).

Winners will be determined based on the combined scores of two performances in the qualification round.

Idman.biz