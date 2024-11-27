Azerbaijan's top gymnasts revealed in Azerbaijan Championship

The XXIX Men's and VIII Women's Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has concluded.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, as reported to Idman.biz, gymnasts from various age categories competed in the two-day tournament.

A total of 50 athletes, including 17 women and 33 men, showcased their skills during the competition, which took place at the Balakan Olympic Sports Complex, Ojag Sport Club (Baku and Sumgayit branches), the Tehsil Republican Sports Center’s Sumgayit City Specialized Olympic Reserve Children-Youth Sports Chess School, and the Sumgayit Olympic Complex.

In women's gymnastics, the competition categories were: children (born in 2014-2015), juniors (born in 2012-2013), youths (born in 2009-2011), and seniors (born in 2006 and older). For men's gymnastics, the categories included juniors (born in 2011-2012), youths (born in 2009-2010) Group B, youths (born in 2007-2008) Group A, and seniors (born in 2006 and older).

On the first day of the competition, gymnasts performed in the individual all-around events, while on the second day, they showcased their routines on specific apparatuses (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercises).

At the end of the competition, the champions in each category were awarded prizes.

