Grace of Nature winner: "It's always nice to win”

"It's great to win such a competition, there's a great atmosphere here."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Asmar Baghirova, the winner of the Grace of Nature Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament held in Guba.

She shared her impressions about her victory in the competition among participants born in 2016.

"We had seriously prepared for the competition , we had practiced a lot. I liked the hall, many spectators came to support the athletes. I was able to run the program well and cope with the elements. It was very nice to get on the podium," E.Baghirova said.

The "Grace of Nature" tournament is held in three age categories - kids (2017-2018), juniors (2014-2016), teenagers (2012-2013) and youth (2009-2011). In the individual championship, the fight for medals takes place both in all-around and individual competitions. And the group movement team performs compositions with various objects.

