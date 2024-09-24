FIG: "The greatest day in Azerbaijan Gymnastics history"

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) noted the results of the Azerbaijani team and wrote about the results of the world acrobatics championship held in Guimarães (Portugal).

Idman.biz reports that the team won 8 medals, 4 of which were gold, and was 3rd overall.

"Mixed Pair Raziya Seyidli and Aghasif Rahimov (AZE) and Men’s Pair Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev (AZE) led the way for Azerbaijan with a pair of titles each, Azerbaijan’s first in Acrobatic Gymnastics.

Winners in the Combined and Balance exercises on the first day of finals, both duos and the Men’s Group added bronzes in Dynamic, giving Azerbaijan a total of four titles in one day, its strongest performance at any World Gymnastics Championships. The nation earned eight medals in all.

“This is the best moment of our career,” a beaming Seyidli reported. ‘We were prepared for this and we knew that we could do it.’" said the FIG portal.

Idman.biz