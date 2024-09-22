Murad Rafiyev: "We are best friends, and now we are World Champions!"

22 September 2024
"We are best friends, and now we are World Champions!"

Idman.biz reports that Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov said this while commenting on their victory at the world acrobatics championship in Guimaraes (Portugal).

Azerbaijan's men's pair won the historic title in the final of the combined competition, demonstrated its absolute superiority, and then won the first place in the balance act.

The International Gymnastics Federation notes that 22-year-old Rafiyev and 18-year-old Abbasov spent about ten years to become world champions. They first performed as a pair at the age of 13 and 9, respectively.

They won two bronze medals in the previous World Championship.

