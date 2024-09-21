22 September 2024
EN

3rd gold in World Championship

Gymnastics
News
21 September 2024 22:39
13
3rd gold in World Championship

Azerbaijani acrobats won the 3rd gold medal in the World Championship.

The Azerbaijani team achieved another success in the acrobatic gymnastics competition held in Guimarães, Portugal, Idman.biz reports.

Raziya Seyidli-Aghasif Rahimov won the championship ahead of all their competitors in the mixed pair of balance movements. They scored 28,730 points. The gymnasts were ahead of Israeli and DPRK athletes on the podium.

Azerbaijan won 3 gold and 1 silver medals at the World Championship.

Idman.biz

Related news

Next gold of Azerbaijan in World Championship - PHOTO
21 September 21:11
Gymnastics

Next gold of Azerbaijan in World Championship - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's acrobatic team achieved another success in the world championship in Gimaraish
European Gymnastics: "Rafiyev and Abbasov wrote their names in history"
21 September 17:54
Gymnastics

European Gymnastics: "Rafiyev and Abbasov wrote their names in history"

Azerbaijani men's duet won gold in the final of mixed movements
Azerbaijani acrobats became world champions
21 September 16:49
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats became world champions

It is the second medal of Azerbaijan team in the world championship
Azerbaijani acrobats will perform at the World Games
21 September 14:42
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani acrobats will perform at the World Games

İn Guimaraes the teams that took the first six places have qualified for the multi-forum
None of Azerbaijani aerobic masters in Italy has reached the final yet
21 September 13:20
Gymnastics

None of Azerbaijani aerobic masters in Italy has reached the final yet

The Azerbaijani aerobics team takes part in the world age group competitions held in Pesaro
About our FIG acrobats: "This is the best result of the Azerbaijani team"
21 September 13:06
Gymnastics

About our FIG acrobats: "This is the best result of the Azerbaijani team"

Azerbaijan team lost to China in the intense fight for gold

Most read

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
19 September 18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO
20 September 16:01
Football

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

"Courtois, the return of number 1”
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
19 September 14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"

FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award
20 September 15:08
Chess

FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award

Carlsen and Polgar received their awards at the gala evening