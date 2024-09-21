3rd gold in World Championship

Azerbaijani acrobats won the 3rd gold medal in the World Championship.

The Azerbaijani team achieved another success in the acrobatic gymnastics competition held in Guimarães, Portugal, Idman.biz reports.

Raziya Seyidli-Aghasif Rahimov won the championship ahead of all their competitors in the mixed pair of balance movements. They scored 28,730 points. The gymnasts were ahead of Israeli and DPRK athletes on the podium.

Azerbaijan won 3 gold and 1 silver medals at the World Championship.

Idman.biz