21 September 2024
European Gymnastics: "Rafiyev and Abbasov wrote their names in history"

21 September 2024 17:54
European Gymnastics: "Rafiyev and Abbasov wrote their names in history"

"They wrote their names in the history books."

European Gymnastics (EG) commented on the victory of Azerbaijani acrobats Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov at the world championship held in Guimaraes (Portugal), Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani men's duet won gold in the final of mixed movements. This is the first gold medal in the history of Azerbaijan's acrobatics, obtained during all participations in the world championships.

It is the second medal of Azerbaijan national team at the world championship. Earlier, Azerbaijan team won a silver award.

Idman.biz

