FIG evaluated the chances of Azerbaijan national team in the world championship

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) assessed the chances of the Azerbaijani team on the eve of the acrobatics world championship, which will start tomorrow in Guimaraes (Portugal).

FIG has specially mentioned the mixed pair of Raziye Seyidli and Agasif Rahimov, who will surely compete as European champions, Idman.biz reports.

"Seyidli and Rahimov were once on the podium at the world championship, but they never won a gold medal there. They really want to win," the international federation writes in its article about the World Cup.

Milana Aliyeva - Sabir Agayev mixed pair, Murad Rafiyev - Daniel Abbasov men's pair and Rasul Seyidli, Riad Safarov, Seymur Jafarov and Abdulla Al-Meshaihi will represent Azerbaijan in the world championship.

Idman.biz