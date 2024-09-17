"The tournament was held at a high level."

17 September 2024
17 September 2024 07:01
Aynur Yusifova, coach of the Azerbaijan national team in acrobatics, told Idman.biz at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

He evaluated the performance of the Azerbaijani national team, which won two gold medals in the world competitions in age groups in acrobatics in Guimaraes, Portugal: "We are very satisfied with our result. Congratulations to everyone who is suffering. We are grateful to our Federation for their constant attention and care. Before going to the competition, we really believed that we would win a gold medal."

According to Yusifova, her eyes filled with joy when the girls won a medal: "Although our head coach was in Azerbaijan, he watched the performance of the girls live. We were all very happy. Currently, our world championship among adults continues. We believe that they will return with gold medals."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani women's group consisting of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Zohra Rashidova and Anahita Bashirli performed successfully in the finals of the competition between 13-19-year-old athletes.

