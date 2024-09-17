Our national team, which won the gold medal, returned to the homeland

Our national team, which won a gold medal in age group acrobatics world competitions in Guimaraes, Portugal, has returned home.

Idman.biz reports that the athletes were greeted with applause by members of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, sports community, family members and relatives at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

In the competition between 13-19-year-old athletes, the Azerbaijani women's group consisting of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Zohra Rashidova and Anahita Bashirli performed successfully in the final.

Our gymnasts surpassed their closest followers - their competitors from Israel and Portugal.

Banuchichak Huseynli

Idman.biz