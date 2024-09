Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions have ended in Guimaraes, Portugal.

The Azerbaijani women's team consisting of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Zohra Rashidova and Anahita Bashirli performed successfully in the finals of the competition between 13-19-year-old athletes, Idman.biz reports.

They won gold medals ahead of their closest followers - Israel and Portugal.

Idman.biz