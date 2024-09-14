Russian Railways CEO Belozerov nominated for United Gymnastics Federation President

Russian Railways Chief Executive Officer Oleg Belozerov, has been nominated for the post of president of the United Russia Gymnastics Federation.

This was reported by the Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Degtyarev, Idman.biz reports.

At the beginning of September, the governing bodies of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, the Russian Sports Gymnastics Federation, the Russian Trampoline Federation, the All-Russian Sports Acrobatics Federation and the Aerobics Federation of Russia decided to merge into one organization - the Russian Gymnastics Federation.

The president of the Artistic Gymnastics Federation of Russia, Irina Viner, said earlier that she will not run for the post.

