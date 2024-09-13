Azerbaijani acrobats have successfully started the World Games

World age group acrobatics competition is held in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Azerbaijani women's group consisting of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Zohra Rashidova and Anahita Bashirli took the 3rd place in the classification stage of balance movements in the competition between 13-19-year-old athletes. They scored 27,940 points, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani other group, consisting of Jasmin Aliyeva, Ayan Hajili and Aylin Mammadova, was 5th in the same competition. They received 27,540 points from the referees.

Idman.biz