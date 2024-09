Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics team won 7 medals at the international tournament held in San Marino.

Ilona Zeynalova has placed on the podium 5 times in the adults competition, Idman.biz reports.

She won silver in all-around, hoop and ball, and bronze in club and ribbon movements. In the youth competition, Shams Aghahuseynova won in the ribbon movement and was second in the all-around.

Idman.biz