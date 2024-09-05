Azerbaijani gymnasts competing in the San Marino Cup: Meet the Athletes

The composition of the Azerbaijani delegation that will take part in the international rhythmic gymnastics competition San Marino Cup to be held in Serravalle, Republic of San Marino, has been announced.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s representatives at the tournament:

Gymnasts: Ilona Zeynalova (for older age group), Shams Agahuseynova (for younger age group)

Coaches: Ukleina Valentina, ⁠Ruslan Eyvazov

Judge: Aysel Hasanova

The competitions will take place from September 7 to 8.

