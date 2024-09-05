5 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijani gymnasts competing in the San Marino Cup: Meet the Athletes

Gymnastics
News
5 September 2024 17:16
23
Azerbaijani gymnasts competing in the San Marino Cup: Meet the Athletes

The composition of the Azerbaijani delegation that will take part in the international rhythmic gymnastics competition San Marino Cup to be held in Serravalle, Republic of San Marino, has been announced.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s representatives at the tournament:

Gymnasts: Ilona Zeynalova (for older age group), Shams Agahuseynova (for younger age group)

Coaches: Ukleina Valentina, ⁠Ruslan Eyvazov

Judge: Aysel Hasanova

The competitions will take place from September 7 to 8.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani delegation to participate in TeamGym: Meet the names - PHOTO
13:17
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani delegation to participate in TeamGym: Meet the names - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation provided information about this
Per Joustrand: "TeamGym competition will be held in Baku for the first time"
3 September 17:47
Gymnastics

Per Joustrand: "TeamGym competition will be held in Baku for the first time"

"We are very excited and I think we are ready"
TeamGym Preparation of Azerbaijani gymnasts - VIDEO
3 September 13:38
Gymnastics

TeamGym Preparation of Azerbaijani gymnasts - VIDEO

The tournament will take place on September 6-8
Noha Abou Shabana: "Azerbaijan has up-and-coming athletes" - INTERVIEW
3 September 10:42
Gymnastics

Noha Abou Shabana: "Azerbaijan has up-and-coming athletes" - INTERVIEW

"You have good training conditions; you are one of the best in the world"
Azerbaijani gymnasts win a gold medal at 15th Plovdiv Cup
2 September 16:42
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts win a gold medal at 15th Plovdiv Cup

Vladimir Dolmatov and Medina Mustafayeva won the mixed doubles competition
Azerbaijani aerobics gymnasts in the finals - PHOTO
1 September 15:21
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani aerobics gymnasts in the finals - PHOTO

Azerbaijani representatives qualified for the finals of the Plovdiv Cup Aerobics Open held in aerobic gymnastics

Most read

Lamiya Valiyeva wins gold at Paris Paralympic Games - PHOTO
3 September 23:18
Paralympism

Lamiya Valiyeva wins gold at Paris Paralympic Games - PHOTO

She crossed the finish line first in 11.76 seconds

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"
4 September 16:48
Paralympism

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"

At the same time, Valiyeva expressed her gratitude to Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention to sports and Paralympics
World Championship: Joju Samadov clinches silver
3 September 22:14
Wrestling

World Championship: Joju Samadov clinches silver

2 Azerbaijani wrestlers fought for medals
World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz seek bronze
4 September 19:43
Wrestling

World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz seek bronze

Wrestlers in 3 weight classes went on the mat to qualify for the decisive match