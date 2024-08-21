21 August 2024
Azerbaijani acrobats are among the main stars of the world championship - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
21 August 2024 17:01
European Gymnastics (EG) presented the main stars of the world acrobatics championship to be held in Guimaraes, Portugal on September 19-22.

EG celebrated the results of the European Championship held in Varna last year, in which the Azerbaijani team was successful, Idman.biz reports.

Agasif Rahimov - Raziya Seyidli and Murad Rafiyev - Daniel Abbasov won three gold medals each, winning both in all-around and balance and tempo movements.

The teams of 29 countries will participate in the World Cup.

Idman.biz

