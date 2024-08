Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics coach, international judge Nigar Abdusalimova will participate in the international camp.

The event to be held on October 11-14 will be organized in Montreal, Canada, Idman.biz reports.

Not only gymnastics, but also world experts in the fields of dance and music will gather at the camp. Experts from Italy, Canada and Ukraine will also be involved.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Canadian Gymnastics Federation.

Idman.biz