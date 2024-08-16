From the World Championship to the World Games

There are 6 weeks left until the start of the World Aerobics Championship, which will be held in Pesaro, Italy.

World Cup, which will be held with the participation of the Azerbaijan national team, will take place on September 27-29, Idman.biz reports.

233 gymnasts from 38 countries will participate in the competition. The championship will also be a qualifier for the World Games to be held in Chengdu (China) next year.

Based on the results of the qualification stages, the country that takes the first five places in the competitions of mixed pairs, trios, groups and aerobic dances will get the right to participate in the World Games.

