17 August 2024
Continue the struggle of gymnasts

Gymnastics
News
16 August 2024 13:02
The break in international gymnastics competitions related to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games will end in September.

The competition of athletes will resume with tournaments in the first month of autumn, Idman.biz reports.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has six events on its calendar for September. The first tournament is the World Age Group Acrobatics Competition, which will be held in Guimaraes (Portugal) on the 12th-25th of the month. The same city will host the world championship of this type on September 19-22.

The parkour world cup will be held in Coimbra (Portugal) on September 13-15.

Aerobic competitions will be organized in Pesaro (Italy). The World Age Group Competition will be held on 20-22, and the World Championship on 27-29.

