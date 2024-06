The next edition of Idman Bizimle has been released.

This time, the guest of the program was Zeynab Hummatova, a member of the rhythmic gymnastics team of Azerbaijan. She spoke about the attention paid to this sport in Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the successful performance of our gymnasts in the European Championship, the athlete also talked about winning a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and how they will prepare for the French capital.

Idman.biz