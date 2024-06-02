Farid Gayibov: "We believe that "Swimming for All" will become even more popular."

"This is the second year that we have held the "Swimming for All" competition."

Idman.biz reports that it was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov.

He answered the journalists' questions after the opening ceremony of the final stage of the "Swimming for All" project among member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States held in Baku. Gayibov said that in the first year of the competition, participants from all regions of Azerbaijan took part in the decisive stage: "But the difference this year is that our competition already has an international status and athletes from several countries participate. We believe that the number will increase in the coming years and this unique race will become even more popular. People who swim compete today. The main goal is to ensure people's health. In addition to swimming, mass competitions in other sports are held in Azerbaijan."

The minister noted that people of different age groups, even people over 60 years old, participate in such competitions: "But there are also people from younger age groups here. During the year, we teach swimming to children between schools. This is a 4-week program and this project is already being implemented in our different regions. It is thanks to these programs that Azerbaijani coaches are able to select talented children, train them, and then bring them to professional sports."

It should be noted that in the final stage of the competition, athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will compete in the 15-year-old category.

