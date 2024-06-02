Farid Gayibov was a candidate for the position of president of the International Gymnastics Federation

The president of European Gymnastics (EG), Farid Gayibov, has been approved as a candidate for the position of president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Idman.biz reports that the elections will be organized on October 25 in Doha within the Congress of FIG.

In the fight for the post of president of the International Gymnastics Federation, Gayibov's opponent will be the current head Morinari Watanabe. The Japanese official has fulfilled this position since 2017.

It should be noted that this will be the second experience of participation in FIG presidential elections for Gayibov.

Idman.biz