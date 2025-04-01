1 April 2025
Gymnastics
News
1 April 2025 11:12
Azerbaijani trampoline gymnasts head to Italy for World Cup Series

The Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup series continues this week, bringing together top athletes from around the world.

Following the first stage held in Baku this February, the sport's biggest stars will now gather in Riccione, Italy, from April 4-6 for the next competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Olympic gymnasts Seljan Mahsudova and Ali Niftaliyev, who are set to showcase their skills in this prestigious ranking tournament. The duo previously won a bronze medal in the new mixed pairs synchronized trampoline event at the Baku World Cup.

A total of 23 nations will compete in the Italian leg of the tournament.

Idman.biz

